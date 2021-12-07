Webinar: High-Performance Digitizer Basics

Date: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Time: 10 AM PST | 1 PM EST

Duration: 45 minutes

Join Teledyne SP Devices for part 3 in a three-part introductory webinar series on high-performance digitizers.

Topics covered in this Part 3 of the webinar series:

Interfacing to external systems

Real-time digital signal processing

Systems with few or many channels

Software development and support tools

Who should attend? Developers working with high-performance data acquisition systems that would like to understand the capabilities and building blocks of a digitizer.

What attendees will learn? How digitizer features and functions can be used in different applications and measurement scenarios.

Presenter: Thomas Elter, Senior Field Applications Engineer

** Click here to watch Part 1 "What is a High-Performance Digitizer?" on demand.

** Click here to watch Part 2 "How to Select a High-Performance Digitizer" on demand.