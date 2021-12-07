Webinar: High-Performance Digitizer Basics

Part 3: How to Use a High-Performance Digitizer

Date: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Time: 10 AM PST | 1 PM EST

Duration: 45 minutes

Learn about digitizer basics

Join Teledyne SP Devices for part 3 in a three-part introductory webinar series on high-performance digitizers.

Topics covered in this Part 3 of the webinar series:

  • Interfacing to external systems
  • Real-time digital signal processing
  • Systems with few or many channels
  • Software development and support tools

Who should attend? Developers working with high-performance data acquisition systems that would like to understand the capabilities and building blocks of a digitizer.

What attendees will learn? How digitizer features and functions can be used in different applications and measurement scenarios.

Presenter: Thomas Elter, Senior Field Applications Engineer

** Click here to watch Part 1 "What is a High-Performance Digitizer?" on demand.

** Click here to watch Part 2 "How to Select a High-Performance Digitizer" on demand.

