Webinar: High-Performance Digitizer Basics
Part 3: How to Use a High-Performance Digitizer
Date: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Time: 10 AM PST | 1 PM EST
Duration: 45 minutes
Join Teledyne SP Devices for part 3 in a three-part introductory webinar series on high-performance digitizers.
Topics covered in this Part 3 of the webinar series:
- Interfacing to external systems
- Real-time digital signal processing
- Systems with few or many channels
- Software development and support tools
Who should attend? Developers working with high-performance data acquisition systems that would like to understand the capabilities and building blocks of a digitizer.
What attendees will learn? How digitizer features and functions can be used in different applications and measurement scenarios.
Presenter: Thomas Elter, Senior Field Applications Engineer
** Click here to watch Part 1 "What is a High-Performance Digitizer?" on demand.
** Click here to watch Part 2 "How to Select a High-Performance Digitizer" on demand.
Register below to attend the webinar