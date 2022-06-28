Webinar - Introduction to Pulse Detection Range Extension (PDRX)

Achieving an Unprecedented Combination of Dynamic Range and Sampling Rate for Pulse Data Acquisition


Date: Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Time: 10 AM PDT | 1 PM EDT
Duration: 35 minutes
 

Learn about digitizer basics

Join Teledyne SP Devices for an introduction to our Pulse Detection Range eXtension (PDRX) technology. It achieves a dynamic range equivalent to 16-bit analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) while exceeding the sampling rate supported by commercially available devices. It is ideal for pulse capture in applications such as mass spectrometry.

Topics covered in this webinar:

  • PDRX principles and architecture
  • Real-time digital signal processing overview
  • Challenges and solutions associated with increased dynamic range
  • ADQ32-PDRX – the first digitizer based on PDRX with 2.5 GSPS sampling rate

Who should attend? Developers working with high-speed time-domain data acquisition where dynamic range is important.

What attendees will learn? The underlying principles of the PDRX technology and how it can help improve the dynamic range. Challenges associated with previously undetected signals becoming uncovered – such as reflections caused by impedance mismatch.

Presenter: Jan-Erik Eklund, Product Manager

