Webinar - Introduction to Pulse Detection Range Extension (PDRX)



Date: Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Time: 10 AM PDT | 1 PM EDT

Duration: 35 minutes



Join Teledyne SP Devices for an introduction to our Pulse Detection Range eXtension (PDRX) technology. It achieves a dynamic range equivalent to 16-bit analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) while exceeding the sampling rate supported by commercially available devices. It is ideal for pulse capture in applications such as mass spectrometry.

Topics covered in this webinar:

PDRX principles and architecture

Real-time digital signal processing overview

Challenges and solutions associated with increased dynamic range

ADQ32-PDRX – the first digitizer based on PDRX with 2.5 GSPS sampling rate

Who should attend? Developers working with high-speed time-domain data acquisition where dynamic range is important.

What attendees will learn? The underlying principles of the PDRX technology and how it can help improve the dynamic range. Challenges associated with previously undetected signals becoming uncovered – such as reflections caused by impedance mismatch.

Presenter: Jan-Erik Eklund, Product Manager