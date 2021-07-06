On Demand Webinar - Pulse detection in the presence of noise

Now Available On Demand

Duration: 20 minutes

Join Teledyne SP Devices for an introductory webinar providing technical insight and practical advice on how to improve triggered acquisition of weak signals in the presence of noise.

Topics covered in this webinar:

What is pattern noise and why may it cause false trigger events?

Why baseline drift caused by temperature variations can result in false readings

How noise analysis can help optimize the acquisition of weak signals

Overview of digital signal processing solutions that address these challenges

Who should attend? Engineers that want to learn more about noise sources and how to better optimize the acquisition of weak signals.

What attendees will learn? The origin of pattern noise in time-interleaved analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), its impact on the idle-channel noise level, and the resulting risk of false trigger events and signal distortion. Characteristics of temperature-dependent baseline drift and challenges associated with that. How to determine noise distribution in order to set an appropriate trigger level.

Presenter: Thomas Elter, Senior Field Applications Engineer

