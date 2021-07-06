Webinar - Introduction to Peer-to-Peer and GPU Processing

Now Available On Demand

Duration: 35 minutes

Join Teledyne SP Devices for an introductory webinar about the basics and benefits of peer-to-peer streaming and GPU post-processing in data acquisition systems.

Selected topics covered in this webinar:

Comparison between different data transfer methodologies

Processing differences between FPGA and GPU

Overview of solutions offered by Teledyne SP Devices

Who should attend? Engineers that would like to learn more about data processing capabilities in high-performance data acquisition systems.

What attendees will learn? System-level requirements and achievable performance when using different data transfer methodologies between digitizers and graphics processing units (GPUs). A brief introduction to processing properties in FPGAs versus GPUs. Digitizer capabilities, operating system support, supported GPU models, etc.

Presenter: Thomas Elter, Senior Field Applications Engineer