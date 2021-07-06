Webinar - Introduction to Peer-to-Peer and GPU Processing

High-Performance Data Acquisition and Processing Features

Learn about digitizer basics

Now Available On Demand

Duration: 35 minutes

Join Teledyne SP Devices for an introductory webinar about the basics and benefits of peer-to-peer streaming and GPU post-processing in data acquisition systems.

Selected topics covered in this webinar:

  • Comparison between different data transfer methodologies
  • Processing differences between FPGA and GPU
  • Overview of solutions offered by Teledyne SP Devices

Who should attend? Engineers that would like to learn more about data processing capabilities in high-performance data acquisition systems.

What attendees will learn? System-level requirements and achievable performance when using different data transfer methodologies between digitizers and graphics processing units (GPUs). A brief introduction to processing properties in FPGAs versus GPUs. Digitizer capabilities, operating system support, supported GPU models, etc.

Presenter: Thomas Elter, Senior Field Applications Engineer

Register below to attend the webinar

By ticking this box you agree to receive information from Teledyne and our authorized sales representatives and distributors about our latest news, events and products and/or services by email. Please see our privacy policy at http://www.teledyne.com/privacy-policy