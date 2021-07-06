/*
HOW TO USE:
Change "display: inherit;" to "display: none;" to hide a section.
Change the "order" property to change the order a section appears on the page.
Sections with lowest order will appear first. EG 1, 2, 3, 5, 10
E.G. The hero section below will be visible and will be displayed third.
#hero {
display: inherit;
order: 3;
}
The video section will be hidden so the order property for this section is ignored.
#video {
display: none;
order: 5;
}
Hex code cheat sheet:
Blue: #0076c0
Light Gray: #f3f3f3
Default Text Color: #222222
*/
#fluid {
background-color: #ffffff;
display: inherit;
order: 1;
}
#hero {
background: url("https://placehold.it/3840x2458") no-repeat center center;
display: inherit;
order: 2;
padding-bottom: 192px;
padding-top: 192px;
}
/*
Change hero overlay background-color to change the color on top of the hero image
Opacity changes the transparency-level: 1 is not transparent at all, 0.5 is 50% see-through, and 0 is completely transparent
*/
#hero .overlay {
background-color: #222222;
opacity: 0.3;
}
#headline {
background-color: #ffffff;
display: inherit;
order: 3;
}
#C6733 {
background-color: #ffffff;
display: inherit;
order: 4;
}
#C2 {
background-color: #ffffff;
display: inherit;
order: 5;
}
#C3 {
background-color: #ffffff;
display: inherit;
order: 6;
}
#C4 {
background-color: #ffffff;
display: inherit;
order: 7;
}
#C3367 {
background-color: #ffffff;
display: inherit;
order: 8;
}
#form {
background-color: #ffffff;
display: inherit;
order: 9;
}
#full-width-text {
background-color: #ffffff;
display: inherit;
order: 10;
}
#video {
background-color: #f3f3f3;
display: inherit;
order: 11;
}
.errors, .error {
color: red;
}
.email span.description {
font-size: larger;
font-weight:bold;
font-style: italic;
}
Webinar - Introduction to Peer-to-Peer and GPU Processing
High-Performance Data Acquisition and Processing Features
Now Available On Demand
Duration: 35 minutes
Join Teledyne SP Devices for an introductory webinar about the basics and benefits of peer-to-peer streaming and GPU post-processing in data acquisition systems.
Selected topics covered in this webinar:
- Comparison between different data transfer methodologies
- Processing differences between FPGA and GPU
- Overview of solutions offered by Teledyne SP Devices
Who should attend? Engineers that would like to learn more about data processing capabilities in high-performance data acquisition systems.
What attendees will learn? System-level requirements and achievable performance when using different data transfer methodologies between digitizers and graphics processing units (GPUs). A brief introduction to processing properties in FPGAs versus GPUs. Digitizer capabilities, operating system support, supported GPU models, etc.
Presenter: Thomas Elter, Senior Field Applications Engineer
Register below to attend the webinar