Webinar - Introduction to High-Level Synthesis (HLS)

Date: Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Time: 10 AM PDT | 1 PM EDT

Duration: 30 minutes

Join Teledyne SP Devices for an introductory webinar on HLS in the context of high-performance digitizers.

Topics covered in this webinar:

Benefits of onboard FPGA signal processing

FPGA architecture and development basics

Programming languages and development tools

Application areas and signal processing examples

Who should attend? Developers that want to learn more about the possibilities and benefits of onboard digital signal processing in high-performance digitizers.

What attendees will learn? An introduction to FPGA development for high-performance digitizers.

Presenter: Thomas Elter, Senior Field Applications Engineer