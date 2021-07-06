On Demand Webinar - Introduction to High-Level Synthesis (HLS)

Learn the basics of how HLS helps simplify FPGA firmware development for high-performance digitizers

Learn about digitizer basics

Now Available On Demand

Duration: 30 minutes

Join Teledyne SP Devices for an introductory webinar on HLS in the context of high-performance digitizers.

Topics covered in this webinar:

  • Benefits of onboard FPGA signal processing
  • FPGA architecture and development basics
  • Programming languages and development tools
  • Application areas and signal processing examples

Who should attend? Developers that want to learn more about the possibilities and benefits of onboard digital signal processing in high-performance digitizers.

What attendees will learn? An introduction to FPGA development for high-performance digitizers.

Presenter: Thomas Elter, Senior Field Applications Engineer

Register below to attend the webinar

By ticking this box you agree to receive information from Teledyne and our authorized sales representatives and distributors about our latest news, events and products and/or services by email. Please see our privacy policy at http://www.teledyne.com/privacy-policy