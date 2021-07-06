/*
HOW TO USE:
Change "display: inherit;" to "display: none;" to hide a section.
Change the "order" property to change the order a section appears on the page.
Sections with lowest order will appear first. EG 1, 2, 3, 5, 10
E.G. The hero section below will be visible and will be displayed third.
#hero {
display: inherit;
order: 3;
}
The video section will be hidden so the order property for this section is ignored.
#video {
display: none;
order: 5;
}
Hex code cheat sheet:
Blue: #0076c0
Light Gray: #f3f3f3
Default Text Color: #222222
*/
#fluid {
background-color: #ffffff;
display: inherit;
order: 1;
}
#hero {
background: url("https://placehold.it/3840x2458") no-repeat center center;
display: inherit;
order: 2;
padding-bottom: 192px;
padding-top: 192px;
}
/*
Change hero overlay background-color to change the color on top of the hero image
Opacity changes the transparency-level: 1 is not transparent at all, 0.5 is 50% see-through, and 0 is completely transparent
*/
#hero .overlay {
background-color: #222222;
opacity: 0.3;
}
#headline {
background-color: #ffffff;
display: inherit;
order: 3;
}
#C6733 {
background-color: #ffffff;
display: inherit;
order: 4;
}
#C2 {
background-color: #ffffff;
display: inherit;
order: 5;
}
#C3 {
background-color: #ffffff;
display: inherit;
order: 6;
}
#C4 {
background-color: #ffffff;
display: inherit;
order: 7;
}
#C3367 {
background-color: #ffffff;
display: inherit;
order: 8;
}
#form {
background-color: #ffffff;
display: inherit;
order: 9;
}
#full-width-text {
background-color: #ffffff;
display: inherit;
order: 10;
}
#video {
background-color: #f3f3f3;
display: inherit;
order: 11;
}
.errors, .error {
color: red;
}
.email span.description {
font-size: larger;
font-weight:bold;
font-style: italic;
}
On Demand Webinar - Introduction to High-Level Synthesis (HLS)
Learn the basics of how HLS helps simplify FPGA firmware development for high-performance digitizers
Now Available On Demand
Duration: 30 minutes
Join Teledyne SP Devices for an introductory webinar on HLS in the context of high-performance digitizers.
Topics covered in this webinar:
- Benefits of onboard FPGA signal processing
- FPGA architecture and development basics
- Programming languages and development tools
- Application areas and signal processing examples
Who should attend? Developers that want to learn more about the possibilities and benefits of onboard digital signal processing in high-performance digitizers.
What attendees will learn? An introduction to FPGA development for high-performance digitizers.
Presenter: Thomas Elter, Senior Field Applications Engineer
Register below to attend the webinar