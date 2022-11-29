Webinar - Introduction to the Five Pillars of Data Acquisition

Learn the fundamentals of high-performance digitizers

Learn about digitizer basics


Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Time: 10 AM PST | 1 PM EST
Duration: 30 minutes

Join Teledyne SP Device’s webinar about data acquisition fundamentals such as analog front-end (AFE), triggering, clocking, signal processing, and the use of general-purpose input/output (GPIO).

Topics covered in this webinar:

  • Analog front-end (AFE) purpose and characteristics
  • Clocking and triggering - concepts and use-cases
  • Use of general-purpose input/output (GPIO) for system-level design
  • Real-time digital signal processing and field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs)

Who should attend? Developers interested in learning more about data acquisition concepts using high-performance digitizers.

What attendees will learn? Important aspects related to digitizer operation and data acquisition system-level design.

Presenter: Thomas Elter, Senior Field Applications Engineer

Register below to attend the webinar

By ticking this box you agree to receive information from Teledyne and our authorized sales representatives and distributors about our latest news, events and products and/or services by email. Please see our privacy policy at http://www.teledyne.com/privacy-policy