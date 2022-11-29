/*
Webinar - Introduction to the Five Pillars of Data Acquisition
Learn the fundamentals of high-performance digitizers
Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Time: 10 AM PST | 1 PM EST
Duration: 30 minutes
Join Teledyne SP Device’s webinar about data acquisition fundamentals such as analog front-end (AFE), triggering, clocking, signal processing, and the use of general-purpose input/output (GPIO).
Topics covered in this webinar:
- Analog front-end (AFE) purpose and characteristics
- Clocking and triggering - concepts and use-cases
- Use of general-purpose input/output (GPIO) for system-level design
- Real-time digital signal processing and field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs)
Who should attend? Developers interested in learning more about data acquisition concepts using high-performance digitizers.
What attendees will learn? Important aspects related to digitizer operation and data acquisition system-level design.
Presenter: Thomas Elter, Senior Field Applications Engineer
Register below to attend the webinar