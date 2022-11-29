Webinar - Introduction to the Five Pillars of Data Acquisition



Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Time: 10 AM PST | 1 PM EST

Duration: 30 minutes

Join Teledyne SP Device’s webinar about data acquisition fundamentals such as analog front-end (AFE), triggering, clocking, signal processing, and the use of general-purpose input/output (GPIO).

Topics covered in this webinar:

Analog front-end (AFE) purpose and characteristics

Clocking and triggering - concepts and use-cases

Use of general-purpose input/output (GPIO) for system-level design

Real-time digital signal processing and field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs)

Who should attend? Developers interested in learning more about data acquisition concepts using high-performance digitizers.

What attendees will learn? Important aspects related to digitizer operation and data acquisition system-level design.

Presenter: Thomas Elter, Senior Field Applications Engineer