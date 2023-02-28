Picosecond Accuracy in Multi-channel Data Acquisition

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Time: 10 AM PST | 1 PM EST
Duration: 30 minutes
 

In this webinar, we explain challenges and solutions for clocking, triggering, and timestamping in Giga-sample-per-second data acquisition systems.

Topics covered in this webinar:

  • Phase-locked sampling
  • Clock and trigger distribution
  • Trigger correction and record alignment
  • Daisy-chaining to achieve 50 ps trigger accuracy for 64 channels sampling at 5 GSPS per channel

Who should attend? Developers that want to learn more about how to optimize performance in high-performance multi-channel systems.

What attendees will learn? How to distribute clocks and triggers, triggering methods, synchronized sampling on multiple boards, and more.

Presenter: Thomas Elter, Senior Field Applications Engineer

