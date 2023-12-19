/*
Webinar - High-performance Data Acquisition for SS-OCT
Exploring the latest in digitizers for Swept-Source Optical Coherence Tomography (SS-OCT)
Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Time: 10 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) | 1 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST)
Duration: 30 minutes
In this webinar, we delve into the advancements in digitizers for Swept-Source Optical Coherence Tomography (SS-OCT). Discover how these data acquisition boards are enabling deeper and wider imaging with higher resolution and faster scan rates.
Topics covered in this webinar:
Advantages of k-clock remapping (sampling the k-clock) vs direct clocking (clocking the digitizer with the k-clock)
Use of Mach–Zehnder interferometer (MZI) to reduce clocking frequencies
K-clock remapping firmware (FWOCT)
System-level aspects - triggering, galvo control, GPU processing, and more
Existing products as well as ongoing development
Who should attend? This webinar is tailored for industry professionals and researchers interested in advancing their understanding of data acquisition within the context of SS-OCT.
Presenter: Ulrik Lindblad, EE with extensive experience in digitizer development and marketing