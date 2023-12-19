Webinar - High-performance Data Acquisition for SS-OCT

Exploring the latest in digitizers for Swept-Source Optical Coherence Tomography (SS-OCT)

High-performance data acquisition for Swept-source OCT

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 10 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) | 1 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST)

Duration: 30 minutes

In this webinar, we delve into the advancements in digitizers for Swept-Source Optical Coherence Tomography (SS-OCT). Discover how these data acquisition boards are enabling deeper and wider imaging with higher resolution and faster scan rates.

Topics covered in this webinar:

  • Advantages of k-clock remapping (sampling the k-clock) vs direct clocking (clocking the digitizer with the k-clock)
  • Use of Mach–Zehnder interferometer (MZI) to reduce clocking frequencies
  • K-clock remapping firmware (FWOCT)
  • System-level aspects - triggering, galvo control, GPU processing, and more
  • Existing products as well as ongoing development

Who should attend? This webinar is tailored for industry professionals and researchers interested in advancing their understanding of data acquisition within the context of SS-OCT.

Presenter: Ulrik Lindblad, EE with extensive experience in digitizer development and marketing

