Webinar - High-performance Data Acquisition for DFOS
Digitizer products and signal processing solutions
Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Time: 10 AM CET
Duration: 30 minutes
Join us for an insightful webinar on high-speed data acquisition in the context of Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing (DFOS) and learn more about the critical role that high-performance digitizers play in maximizing the potential of DFOS across diverse applications. The webinar is co-hosted by Professor Aldo Minardo, University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli, who will speak about his phi-OTDR DAS system based on Teledyne SP Device’s 14-bit ADQ7DC digitizer.
Topics covered in this webinar:
Suitable digitizer products for DFOS
Real-time signal processing capabilities utilizing FPGA and/or GPU
Case study - phi-OTDR DAS system utilizing ADQ7DC
Who should attend? Industry professionals and researchers interested in learning more about available data acquisition systems and signal processing solutions suitable for distributed fiber optic sensing.
Presenter: Ulrik Lindblad, Teledyne SP Devices Marketing, and Professor Aldo Minardo, University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli