Webinar - High-performance Data Acquisition for DFOS

Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Time: 10 AM CET

Duration: 30 minutes

Join us for an insightful webinar on high-speed data acquisition in the context of Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing (DFOS) and learn more about the critical role that high-performance digitizers play in maximizing the potential of DFOS across diverse applications. The webinar is co-hosted by Professor Aldo Minardo, University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli, who will speak about his phi-OTDR DAS system based on Teledyne SP Device’s 14-bit ADQ7DC digitizer.

Topics covered in this webinar:

Suitable digitizer products for DFOS

Real-time signal processing capabilities utilizing FPGA and/or GPU

Case study - phi-OTDR DAS system utilizing ADQ7DC

Who should attend? Industry professionals and researchers interested in learning more about available data acquisition systems and signal processing solutions suitable for distributed fiber optic sensing.

Presenter: Ulrik Lindblad, Teledyne SP Devices Marketing, and Professor Aldo Minardo, University of Campania Luigi Vanvitelli