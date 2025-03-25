Webinar - A Deep Dive into the ADQ35-WB digitizer

Join our webinar on ADQ35-WB to learn more about its capabilities and applications!
The ADQ35-WB is a highly adaptable data acquisition module, offering a dual-channel configuration with a 5 GSPS sampling rate or a single-channel configuration at 10 GSPS. With an impressive 9.0 GHz usable analog bandwidth, it is perfect for high-frequency applications!
Featuring an open onboard Xilinx Kintex Ultrascale KU115 FPGA, the ADQ35-WB provides extensive resources for custom real-time digital signal processing (DSP). It also supports peer-to-peer streaming at speeds of up to 14 Gbyte/s, ensuring efficient data transfer to GPU, CPU, or SSD.
Presenters: Dr. Jan-Erik Eklund, Technical Director