Webinar - A Deep Dive into the ADQ35-WB digitizer

Delve into the intricacies of the ADQ35-WB, explore its capabilities, and unlock new possibilities.

Dual-gain digitizer benefits

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Time: 10 AM Pacific, 1 PM Eastern
Duration: 25 minutes
 

Join our webinar on ADQ35-WB to learn more about its capabilities and applications!

The ADQ35-WB is a highly adaptable data acquisition module, offering a dual-channel configuration with a 5 GSPS sampling rate or a single-channel configuration at 10 GSPS. With an impressive 9.0 GHz usable analog bandwidth, it is perfect for high-frequency applications!

Featuring an open onboard Xilinx Kintex Ultrascale KU115 FPGA, the ADQ35-WB provides extensive resources for custom real-time digital signal processing (DSP). It also supports peer-to-peer streaming at speeds of up to 14 Gbyte/s, ensuring efficient data transfer to GPU, CPU, or SSD.

Webinar Topics:

  • Measurement Capabilities and Techniques
  • Technical Specifications Overview
  • Infrastructure and Integration
  • Ecosystem Compatibility
  • Firmware Capabilities
  • GPU Integration and Performance
  • Summary of Key Features
  • Using two ADQ35 modules for 20 and 40 GSPS interleaving

Who Should Attend? Developers that want to learn more about the performance, features, and operation of the ADQ35-WB.

What You'll Learn: By attending the webinar participants will gain a comprehensive understanding of ADQ35-WB.

Presenters: Dr. Jan-Erik Eklund, Technical Director

Register below to attend the webinar

By ticking this box you agree to receive information from Teledyne and our authorized sales representatives and distributors about our latest news, events and products and/or services by email. Please see our privacy policy at http://www.teledyne.com/privacy-policy